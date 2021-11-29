Bill Belichick Temp Check: How Patriots Coach Reacted To Beating Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s final score wasn’t fully indicative of how the Patriots really played against the Titans, but that doesn’t mean New England still shouldn’t feel great about its 36-13 victory.

That’s the message Bill Belichick delivered during his postgame news conference at Gillette Stadium.

“Good football team (the Titans), a lot of good competitors, tough guys there,” Belichick said during his opening statement. “Proud of the way our guys stepped up. We missed some opportunities in the game but again, we’re going up against a good team. It’s going to happen. But in the end we were able to not turn the ball over and take the ball away. … I thought our special teams came through for us again and good coverage, and you know, competitive yard in the return game.

“Gunner (Olszewski) really helped us out at the end of the half and had a couple sparks there and thought we covered well and Nick (Folk) banged them through like he usually does. Good all-around effort. Again, left some plays out there. Certainly, some things we could have done better.”

Highlighting a punt returner and a field-goal kicker before any other players after the biggest win of the season is as Belichick as it gets.

All in all, Belichick, still sporting the cough and raspy voice he displayed all last week, was upbeat after New England’s sixth straight victory. However, his postgame conference wasn’t without awkward moments.

Reporter: “Bill, one of the mantras we’ve heard coming out of the locker room and from players over the years is, ‘Football season starts after Thanksgiving.’ Is this team coming together and (where it wants to be) heading down the stretch toward the final months?”