Bill Belichick Reveals Two Keys To Patriots’ Six-Game Winning Streak

How did the New England Patriots go from a 2-4 team with its season on life support to a legitimate Super Bowl contender? That’s a difficult question to answer.

A lot of things have gone right for the Patriots during a six-game winning streak that’s seen them shoot to the top of the AFC East standings (and to within a half-game of the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s No. 1 seed).

Their defense has been fantastic, their run game brutally effective. They’re protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones far better than they did during their ugly start to the season, and Jones has played like a top-tier QB over the last month-and-a-half, leading the NFL in passer rating and expected points added per play since Week 7.

Head coach Bill Belichick, though, pointed out two specific factors that have helped the Patriots turn their season around.

“I think each game has got its own kind of dynamics,” Belichick said one day after his team took down the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans 36-13 at Gillette Stadium. “I’d say it always starts with if we don’t turn the ball over and we can take the ball away from our opponents, that’s always a good thing. Field position in the kicking game, that’s always a good thing, too.”

Turnovers and field position. Let’s take a closer look at both of those.

TURNOVERS

Early in the season, the Patriots struggled to both hold onto the ball and take it away from their opponents — at least any opponents not named Zach Wilson.