Patriots Fans Will Love Bill Belichick’s Gameday Outfit For Pats-Panthers

It’s casual Sunday in Carolina, at least for Bill Belichick.
The New England Patriots head coach chose comfort over style for his bus ride to Bank of America Stadium, sporting a very on-brand sweatsuit.
The sleeves: cut off.
The pant legs: rolled up and asymmetrical, with the left hovering near the knee and the right hanging down near the top of his mid-calf white sock.
In other words, classic Belichick.
Belichick’s Patriots are seeking their first three-game win streak since October 2019. They knocked off the New York Jets in Week 7 and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 to improve to 4-4 on the season.
Their opponent Sunday: Stephon Gilmore and the 4-4 Panthers, who have struggled offensively of late but boast one of the NFL’s top defenses.