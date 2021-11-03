Bill Belichick Won’t Discuss Stephon Gilmore Ahead Of Patriots-Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in rehashing the Stephon Gilmore trade ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers matchup — or saying much of anything about the former New England cornerback, for that matter.

The Patriots head coach offered brief responses to multiple Gilmore-related questions during his Wednesday news conference. New England traded Gilmore to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in early October, ending a months-long contract dispute between the team and the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Here’s what Belichick had to say about Gilmore as his team prepared to face the star cover man for the first time since the trade:

Question: What are the challenges of going against a guy like Stephon, a guy you know well who looks like he’s back to his old self?

Belichick: “Again, we talk about it every week. Each week, there’s players that we know or we’ve had or that have been here or whatever it is. That type of situation comes up every week.”

Question: But does it seem like he’s back to his old self?

Belichick: “Um, he played about 20 plays last week.”