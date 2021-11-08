Bills Player Blasts Mac Jones For ‘Unprofessional’ Play Vs. Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyrel Dodson agrees with Haason Reddick: He didn’t appreciate Mac Jones’ ankle grab in Sunday’s New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers game.

Dodson, a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, unloaded on Jones via Twitter on Monday, calling the rookie quarterback “unprofessional” for grabbing and injuring Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. The incident occurred after Burns strip-sacked Jones and was attempting to recover the fumble.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS!??!” Dodson wrote in all-caps. “THIS IS WHAT WE ARE DOING NOW!? UNPROFESSIONAL”

The play incensed the Panthers, with Reddick and head coach Matt Rhule both voicing their displeasure after the Patriots’ 24-6 victory at Bank of America Stadium. Jones was not penalized, which Reddick said was “egregious” and “unfair.”

“I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” the Carolina edge rusher told reporters postgame. “I actually saw and witnessed the play as it was happening, as I was running, him seeing them over there. First of all, he was trying to trip or kick Burns, and then next thing you notice, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick defended Jones during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” saying the QB latched onto Burns because he believed the defender had the ball.