Bills Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Online

The Buffalo Bills are sputtering, the New Orleans Saints are skidding, and both are running out of time to restore momentum.

The teams will meet Thursday at Caesars Superdome in an NFL Thanksgiving Day game. The 6-4 Bills and 5-5 Saints both are coming off of losses, and another setback would threaten their pursuits of first place in the AFC East and NFC South, respectively.

New Orleans has beaten Buffalo in five consecutive meetings, most recently a 47-10 drubbing in Week 10 of the 2017 season.

Here’s when and how to watch the Buffalo-New Orleans Thanksgiving Day game:

When: Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

