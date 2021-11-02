Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics collapsed down the stretch against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at TD Garden, and it ultimately led to a tough-to-swallow 128-114 defeat.

The loss drops Boston to 2-5 and 0-3 at home. The Bulls, meanwhile, are 6-1 and perfect in three games on the road.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Monday night undoubtedly was one of the biggest collapses the Celtics will suffer this season… well, hopefully. Boston was out-scored 39-11 in the fourth quarter after holding an 18-point lead with less than six minutes left in the third.

They took a 103-89 lead into the fourth quarter before the Bulls regained their lead with what was, at one point, a 17-2 scoring run. Chicago needed just five fourth-quarter minutes to take the lead, and led for the final 5:15 of regulation.

Boston converted on 51% of its field goals (37-for-72) and 60% of long-range attempts (15-for-25) through three quarters with six turnovers. And then things changed drastically. Boston shot 4-for-24 in the fourth including 0-for-8 from the 3-point line while turning the ball over three times. Their offensive struggles then made the way to the defense to the tune of 39 points allowed in 12 minutes.

Bulls only missed three(!) shots https://t.co/NkWbohlWbe — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 2, 2021

Until the Celtics can put together a complete game on both sides of the ball, expect more of the same disappointment moving forward.