Boston College, Jeff Hafley Agree To Multi-Year Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

On Sunday, Jeff Hafley affirmed his desire to remain with the Boston College football program. And a day later, he put some money where his mouth is.

The 42-year-old inked a multi-year extension to remain as the head coach of the Eagles through the 2026 season, the school announced Monday.

“Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights,” said athletic director Pat Kraft in a statement. “He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community. We are excited for the future of BC Football under Jeff’s leadership.”

The Eagles finished 6-6 in 2021, Hafley’s second season at the helm. They went 6-5 last season.

Hafley has positioned the Eagles well for the future, with an incoming recruiting class that currently is ranked as the highest-rated group of recruits in school history in 247Sports’ rankings at No. 26 nationally, according to the program.