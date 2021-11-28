Boston College’s Jeff Hafley Reveals Plans For Football Coaching Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeff Hafley wants to get off the coaching carousel.

The Boston College head football coach on Sunday affirmed his desire to remain in his current role after wrapping up his second season with the Eagles.

“I didn’t come here to just be here for a short period of time and leave,” he said, via Boston.com’s Trevor Hass. “I believe in Boston College, and I believe that if we build it the right way, in time we can win here consistently.

“I knew it would be hard when I got here, and there are certain things obviously I need to do better, but I do not plan on leaving. I plan on being here for a long time. I plan on building it the right way, with good people. I plan on developing players. I plan on winning here.”

With a number of high-profile programs looking for new head coaches — and presumably new staff across the board — including LSU, USC and Florida, Hafley’s name has popped up as a potential candidate. According to John Brice of FootballScoop.com, he was one of four targets for a head coach opening at Washington.

The Eagles went 6-6 in 2021 with just a 2-6 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, though they were dealt a tough blow early as starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec suffered a hand injury.

Hafley went 6-5 in 2020, his first season as a head coach after joining Boston College off of a one-year stint with Ohio State as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.