Brad Marchand Gives Bruins Brief Lead With Milestone Goal Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — Things were all tied up between Boston Bruins and the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday early in the second period.

Then, Brad Marchand changed that. At least briefly.

Just five minutes into the frame, Marchand netted one off an assist from Patrice Bergeron to give Boston a 2-1 advantage.

It was his 731st career point, putting him at No. 8 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.

.@Bmarch63's tally was his 731st career point, moving him into sole possession of eighth place on the #NHLBruins all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/zUfB6uGpZh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 12, 2021

Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived.

Following Marchand’s tally, the Oilers answered immediately with a goal from Zach Hyman assisted by Connor McDavid less than 30 seconds later.