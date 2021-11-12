Brad Marchand Gives Bruins Brief Lead With Milestone Goal Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — Things were all tied up between Boston Bruins and the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday early in the second period.
Then, Brad Marchand changed that. At least briefly.
Just five minutes into the frame, Marchand netted one off an assist from Patrice Bergeron to give Boston a 2-1 advantage.
It was his 731st career point, putting him at No. 8 on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.
Unfortunately, the lead was short-lived.
Following Marchand’s tally, the Oilers answered immediately with a goal from Zach Hyman assisted by Connor McDavid less than 30 seconds later.
It’s pretty much exactly how things happened in the first period, where David Pastrnak lit the lamp to give Boston an early lead before Evan Bouchard evened the score shortly after.