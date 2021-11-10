Brad Marchand Keeps Rolling In Bruins 3-2 Win Against Senators

Marchand remained hot Tuesday night

Brad Marchand cannot stop putting up points for the Boston Bruins this season.

Boston defeated the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night by a score of 3-2. The first goal came off the body of Marchand, completely shifting the momentum for the remainder of the game.

On the power play, the left winger got in perfect position next to the net where a David Pastrnak shot went off of Marchy and past Senators goaltender Matt Murray.

For more on Marchand’s dominant season thus far, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

