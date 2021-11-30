Brad Marchand Responds To Artemi Panarin Remarks On Bruins Winger

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Artemi Panarin took issue with a remark from Brad Marchand on Friday, and the Boston Bruins winger has now responded.

During the New York Rangers’ Black Friday win over the Bruins, things heated up between the two star wingers late in the game. As they barked at each other from their respective benches, Panarin at one point took off his glove and threw it at Marchand.

Panarin later said it was because of a remark about Russia made by Marchand.

“I didn’t really understand what he said in the moment because we had a little conversation with bad energy,” Panarin said Saturday, via USA Today. “Then I hear something about Russia in that moment, and then with that energy, that can’t be something good about Russia. So, that’s why I lose my mind and then I did what I did. …

“I just can’t control myself after those words,” he said. “It’s important to think that I didn’t start it. I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”

Panarin was fined for the glove throw, while Marchand — who on Friday had joked about what he said after the game — did not receive any punishment. However, Marchand now is serving a three-game suspension for a slew-foot of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

It was a surprisingly long suspension, leading to theories that the NHL was trying to send a message to Marchand for the Panarin incident.