Brad Marchand To Have Hearing For Slew-Footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Brad Marchand will have a chat with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety this week.

The Bruins winger will have a hearing for a slew foot of Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Boston’s win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Marchand and Ekman-Larsson were fighting for a loose puck at the blue line, and as they got tangled, Marchand’s right skate swept Ekman-Larsson, sending the veteran blueliner crashing awkwardly into the boards in front of the Canucks bench.

While Marchand has been suspended in the past, his last punishment came in Jan. 2018 for his elbow to the head of Marcus Johansson, then of the New Jersey Devils. Because it’s been over 18 months since his last suspension, Marchand technically is not considered a repeat offender. Also helping Marchand’s case is that Ekman-Larsson continued playing, as a player getting injured in an incident does get factored into any punishment.

The infraction came amid a monster game for Marchand, whose play in the third period, in particular, guided Boston to the win.