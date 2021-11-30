Brad Stevens’ Trade Of Kemba Walker Has Received Further Validation

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke previously about the difficulty of trading Kemba Walker.

Stevens, at the time, spoke of Walker’s humility, work ethic and optimism, and acknowledged how the undersized point guard played a big role in the development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Well, that decision, which at the time felt like the right move for the organization, received further validation Monday. Walker, who signed a two-year deal with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder — where the Celtics traded him — now has lost his spot in New York’s rotation.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Monday that Walker was not only being relieved from his role as starting point guard, but being removed from the rotation as a whole.

“I view Kemba as a starter, and so it’d be tough to play three small guards together,” Thibodeau said, per ESPN. “I gave it consideration, and I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person and all he’s accomplished in this league. But I have to do what I think is best for the team.”

Alec Burks is expected to take over as the starting point guard.

Walker, 31, is averaging career lows with 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 9.8 field goal attempts per game and 24.5 minutes per contest. Walker has struggled mightily recently, as well, while averaging 10 points on 39% shooting overall — and 29% from 3-point range — with three assists per game in 12 contests in November.