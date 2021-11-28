Brady Tkachuk Shows Bloody Evidence That Brendan Lemieux Bit Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Someone seems hangry.

Brendan Lemieux resorted to some interesting tactics after dropping the gloves against Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

The Los Angeles Kings wing was given a five-minute major and ejected after Tkachuk claimed he was bitten by Lemieux.

The Senators wing had evidence to prove it, too, emerging from the scrap with some healthy teeth marks and what appears to be blood.

Brendan Lemieux was given a 5-minute match penalty after Brady Tkachuk claimed that he was bitten after they dropped the gloves. pic.twitter.com/kUlig9bKGb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2021

Tkachuck was furious, to say the least.

“I don’t even know what he was thinking, he’s just a complete brick head. He’s got nothing up there. Bad guy, bad player but what a joke he is,” Tkachuck said, among other heated comments about Lemieux being a bad teammate and “absolute joke.”