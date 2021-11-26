NESN Logo Sign In

If Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka want to finally put an end to their heated rivalry, Friday’s 12-hole match at Wynn Golf Club seems like a good opportunity to do so.

The rivalry dates back a few years now and was thought to have ceased in September, when they hugged after leading Team USA to a Ryder Cup win. We might’ve been wrong, though, and they’ll go toe to toe in Las Vegas as part of the fifth edition of “The Match.”

Here’s how to watch the day-after-Thanksgiving golf action on TV and online.

When: Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Live Stream: Watch TNT