Browns Haven’t Won In New England Since Bill Belichick Coached There

It’s been almost thirty years since the Cleveland Browns have earned a win at Gillette Stadium, but that was back win Bill Belichick was their head coach.

The New England Patriots will welcome the Browns to Foxborough on Sunday as Cleveland will try to break their 0-6 losing streak there as the visiting team since 1992.

It was under the rein of Belichick that Cleveland secured the 19-17 win years ago, but now he’s on the other sideline.

The Browns have had zero success since that battle back on October 25, 1992.

The Patriots, who are 5-4 on the season so far, have won three straight games and are the 2.5-point favorites for Sunday?s reencounter with the Browns.