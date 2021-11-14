Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leaves Game Vs. Patriots With Apparent Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:28 p.m. ET): Baker Mayfield is questionable to return to Sunday’s tilt with the New England Patriots as he deals with a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns? QB Baker Mayfield is questionable to return due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Baker Mayfield left the game in the third quarter for Cleveland Browns with an apparent injury.

With 2:22 remaining in the third quarter New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon got around the edge and laid a hard hit on the Browns quarterback who left the game soon after and went into the blue medical tent.

The Browns have not released any information on the injury as of posting. Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum.

More updates will follow as they arrive.