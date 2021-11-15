Bruce Arians Doesn’t Shy Away From Criticizing Tom Brady After Bucs’ Loss

Brady and the Bucs couldn't get much going Sunday

by

On paper, Sunday was a perfect opportunity for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to bounce back.

Tampa Bay enjoyed a bye after suffering its Week 8 loss to the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. Week 10 presented a favorable matchup against the Washington Football Team, who have been one of the NFL’s worst defensive clubs this season.

But the Bucs failed to take advantage and fell 29-19 at FedEx Field. Brady posted one of his worst performances on the campaign to date, throwing for only 220 yards with two interceptions. While head coaches often come to the defense of their quarterback after a lousy outing, Bruce Arians did not take that approach with TB12 on Sunday.

“That had nothing to do with receivers, it was him,” Arians said of Brady’s two picks, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

Arians might have been a bit harsh on Brady. As Stroud pointed out, one of the QB’s two picks against Washington bounced right off the hands of Bucs rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Brady and his team will try to get back on track next Monday night when they host the New York Giants for a primetime tilt.

More NFL:

Panthers QB Cam Newton To Get Most First-Team Reps This Week
MLB pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Previous Article

Why MLB Analyst Believes Eduardo Rodriguez ‘Perfect Fit’ For Tigers
Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Next Article

MLB Odds: Tigers Intriguing World Series Bet As Offseason Spending Begins

Picked For You

Related