Bruce Cassidy Becomes Sixth Bruins Head Coach To Win 200 Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy joined a pretty elite group of coaches Tuesday night.

The Bruins head coach amassed his 200th win with the club after Boston defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at TD Garden. It’s just the sixth time a B’s coach reached the accomplishment.

Cassidy put himself in with some nice company in doing so, joining Gerry Cheevers (204), Don Cherry (231), Milt Schmidt (245), Art Ross (387) and Claude Julien (419).

It’s probably a safe bet saying Cassidy will pass Cheevers and Cherry by the end of this season.

The 56-year-old’s 200th win didn’t come easy, though, as Tuesday’s game saw a lot of chaos on the ice. Still, the Bruins were able to send the lowly Senators packing with a loss.

Cassidy goes for win No. 201 on Thursday night when the Bruins welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to TD Garden.