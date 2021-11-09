Bruce Cassidy Confident Things For David Pastrnak Will ‘Start Cooking’

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak hasn’t gotten off to a hot start to the 2021-22 NHL season, but Bruce Cassidy isn’t ready to hit the panic button just yet.

The Bruins forward has just three goals and as many assists through Boston’s first nine games. Usually it’s Pastrnak lighting the lamp and being an absolute menace to opponents. But he’s been a bit pass-happy thus far and has missed shots he’d normally make.

Still, Cassidy believes Pastrnak will start cooking soon enough.

“He had a difficult summer for personal reasons, so I don’t think he was as dialed in maybe as other years with his training,” Cassidy told TSN’s Ottawa 1200 on Tuesday. “But he comes into training camp and he’s still with Bergy and Marsh. I think he’s had a bit of tough luck, he’s hit some posts, he’s been off net with some pucks he usually scores on, so the chances are there. He’s had a lack of a bit of shooting mentality on some 2-on-1’s where he’s looked to make plays.

“It’s hard to be tough on those guys when they’re that successful in the league, but I think he could have a little bit more of a shot mentality until the puck does go in for him. But other than that he’ll come around. He’s a good player, he’s on a great line. I think it’s only a matter of time until it starts cooking for him.”

Pastrnak announced the death of his 6-day old son with girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson in June. In September, he told reporters it was a tough time he still was going through.

The Bruins welcome the Ottawa Senators to TD Garden on Tuesday night, a team that sits only above the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division, so now is good a time as ever for Pastrnak to get back on track.