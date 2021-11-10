NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is a big player who can use his 6-foot-1, 2016-pound frame to his advantage, and that’s exactly what he did Tuesday night.

The Bruins defenseman lined up Zach Sanford with a good hockey hit in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. McAvoy got his revenge after Josh Brown knocked Trent Frederic out of the game with a big hit in the second.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has called upon his team to be more physical when the time is right, and he was pleased with what he saw from McAvoy.

“They had a good hit, and Charlie McAvoy responded well,” Cassidy told reporters after Wednesday’s win. “He does a lot for us. We need a few other guys back there to sort of bring some of that too. It doesn’t have to be every night, but what we talk about in the room is, when it’s your turn and there’s a hit in front of you, don’t turn it down.

“I think Charlie did a good job kind of evening things up in that regard.”

The Bruins will need to continue to play with this type of intensity come Thursday when they welcome a tough Edmonton Oilers team to TD Garden. Of course, McAvoy can’t be the one doing all of the physical work, but he’ll certainly answer the bell when necessary.