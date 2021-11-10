Bruce Cassidy Says Taylor Hall ‘Got Away From’ Winning Hockey Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins may have gotten back in the win column Tuesday, but it wasn’t all pretty.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the final period of the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, left winger Taylor Hall was called for a hooking penalty and didn’t see much ice time afterwards, with Jake DeBrusk getting extra reps.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t just attribute the lack of time to the penalty after the game, but also didn’t think Hall was playing up to the team’s standards of winning hockey late in the contest with just a one-goal lead.

“Turnovers at the blue line when you have the lead in the third. We’re all trying to buy in to play behind their defense unless you have a free pass to get through there,” Cassidy said. “So it’s just winning hockey. You want to play late in games you’ve got to play winning hockey. Doesn’t matter who you are on the team and he got away from that.”

Hall has been impressive for the Bruins since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last season, but in a close, chippy game specifically at the end didn’t protect the puck as the squad would have liked.

Although Hall may strayed away from the game plan late, the Bruins are going to need him to continue to stay on track and produce offensively like he has. He earned his seventh point of the season — good for fourth on the team — early on with an assist on defenseman Derek Forbort’s second goal of the season.

He’ll have an opportunity to get back in Cassidy’s good graces Thursday night as the Bruins welcome the red-hot Edmonton Oilers to TD Garden.