Karson Kuhlman was a nice spark plug for the Boston Bruins on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.

Their first goal of the game all started when he got a steal in the offensive zone and made a play to Anton Blidh, and then got ahold of the rebound off Blidh’s shot to help the attack quickly reset. The 26-year-old center recorded an assist with Blidh on Erik Haula’s goal that put Boston up 1-0.

He’s impressed the Bruins veterans, and Brad Marchand gave him pretty high praise after the game when asked if Kuhlman reminded him of himself.

“No, he’s way better looking,” Marchand told reporters after the 5-2 win.

“No, I love Kuhlman’s game. I think he plays hard, he competes. He’s extremely fast. Extremely fast player. But I just love his compete level everyday comes to the rink he works hard and has a great attitude and is a great kid off the ice. But he had a great game tonight, he was everywhere. He won every battle he was in, made a great plan that first goal — to read the play and get his feet moving and make a nice play to (Blidh). He’s one of those guys that we rely on for energy and it’s tough to play against every night and he had a great game.”

Energy on offense is exactly what Boston has been in need of, and the move to play Khulman over Craig Smith payed off.

The Bruins will try to make it two in a row Sunday night against the Montreal Canadiens.