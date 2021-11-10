Bruins’ Brad Marchand Ties Game Vs. Senators With Fifth Goal Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After five straight games without a goal, Brad Marchand officially is back on the scoresheet.

The Bruins left winger took in a feed from linemate David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy and potted his fifth goal of the season Tuesday night as Boston hosted the Ottawa Senators. It tied the game 1-1 in the second period.

McAvoy sauced the puck over to Pastrnak, who put a wicked shot in on the net and Marchand was in the right spot at the right time to re-direct the puck into the back of the net.

Marchand retook the team-lead in goals with his tally, putting him one in front of Patrice Bergeron so far this season.

Hopefully there’s a lot more where that came from.