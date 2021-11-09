Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Offers Great Take On Insane Connor McDavid Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

We all know Connor McDavid to be one of the greatest NHL players of this era, but he still finds ways to impress.

Such was the case Friday, when the Edmonton Oilers star scored a downright incredible goal to force overtime against the New York Rangers late in the third period.

McDavid skated from the neutral zone in through the center of the attacking end, miraculously weaving through four (!) Blueshirts before beating Alexandar Georgiev.

Goal of the year it probably won't be close & we won't be taking questions at this time. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/k21CkSe6AK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 6, 2021

The Oilers will come to Boston on Thursday, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted he enjoyed watching the stunning display of offense.

“Love it (as a fan),” Cassidy told reporters Tuesday. “As a coach, you’re like ‘On the one side how can you not defend the guy better? There’s four of you.’ Then as a coach on the offensive side, it’s ‘Hey that’s a pretty risky (play), use your teammates.’ But you’ve got to love it in the end, right? You just don’t see much of that anymore, those highlight-reel goals — I shouldn’t say that — but that type of goal seemed to be more prevalent 20 years ago when guys were able to get through there. I thought it was great.”

But what would he do as a coach if McDavid pulled off that same play on the Bruins?