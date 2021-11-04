Bruins Like What They’re Seeing From Jake DeBrusk Early On

NESN Logo Sign In

After a red-hot start to the season for the Bruins, Jake DeBrusk has cooled off somewhat.

The Boston left winger potted two goals in the squad’s first four games, but hasn’t found the back of the net since. Still, head coach Bruce Cassidy has liked the growth he’s seen from the 25-year-old so far.

“There’s better compete. Like everyone on our roster there’s games where we’re going to ask more from him but we like that if it doesn’t work out on the forecheck he’s reloading. We like to see him play through some people a little more like a lot of our guys and make us harder to play against when we’re not scoring defensively those things matter,” Cassidy said via team-provided audio. “We’ve mixed him in on the penalty kill, I think he’s been good on it when he has been out there. Their line hasn’t scored a lot of goals but they got a big one for us against Dallas.

“The other night in Carolina he had a chance to give us a lead. Attacking the net like that is a good thing. He might’ve been looking for trailers last year but he blew right by (Tony DeAngelo) and took it to the net. Unfortunately again off net but we’re working on that. I liked his initiative, so I’m okay with Jake’s game. We’re going to keep pushing him and hopefully he keeps getting better until it’s at the level where he’s helping us win every night.”

Although DeBrusk hasn’t notched a point over the last three games, there certainly has been a noticeable difference in his game so far this season. The young winger has been much more aggressive on the offensive end and his shooting percentage has made a huge jump from 5.4% last year to 12.5% through seven games.

He’ll look to get back on the scoresheet Thursday night as the Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.