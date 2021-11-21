NESN Logo Sign In

It’s only the 14th game of the season for the Boston Bruins, but Derek Forbort is having the best of his career.

The defenseman not only got the Bruins back in front of the Philadelphia Flyers after the visiting team surrendered two goals and the lead in the second period, but logged his first-ever multi-goal game and hit a new career high in goals.

Forbort scored at the start of the second period with a perfect shot that deflected off the pipe, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead before the Flyers mounted a comeback. But he scored again with 3:33 left in the frame to get Boston ahead before the break.

The 29-year-old now has four goals on the year, surpassing a previous high of two that he reached in four of his seven seasons in the NHL.

Tomas Nosek was the other scorer, as his goal put Boston up 1-0 at the end of the first.