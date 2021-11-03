NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look to keep their win streak alive with a two-game week against Atlantic Division opponents.

The Bruins welcome the Detroit Red Wings to TD Garden on Wednesday before hitting the road to visit the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team they did not play last year due to the division realignment. Boston last played Saturday and has had its second lengthy layoff between games already this season.

Let’s take a look at the week ahead:

Thursday, Nov. 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET



What Bruins fans need to know

The Red Wings probably have surprised some people to start the season but they have lost their last three games to fall to 4-4-2, which could be a sign of what’s to come for Detroit. The team has started to look sluggish against opponents, which could bode well for the Bruins’ chances to begin their week with a win. However, it is worth noting the Red Wings were without Tyler Bertuzzi, who leads his team in goals, on Tuesday in their loss to the Montreal Canadiens due to him being unvaccinated and not being allowed to travel Canada.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have won their last three contests. They have a tough task in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday but certainly have momentum on their side. Plus, DraftKings Sportsbooks has Toronto as the 1.5-goal favorites to beat the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Who Bruins need to look out for

Tyler Bertuzzi (Red Wings) — Bertuzzi’s six goals lead Detroit, and he is expected back in the lineup Thursday. He hasn’t scored since Oct. 24 but he will start to heat up once again and find the back of the net.

Mortiz Seider (Red Wings) — Seider has amassed points in seven of the Red Wings’ 10 games, and his eight assists are the team-high through its first 10 games. He knows how to find open teammates and create scoring opportunities, something the B’s will need to limit.

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) — The forward seems poised for a breakout any day now, and it very easily could have started Tuesday in his two-goal night against the Vegas Golden Knights. After not playing in the preseason after recovering from wrist surgery, Matthews’ season got off to a slower start than some expected. But it’s a new month and October is behind him as he looks to break out after being a tad behind schedule.