The Boston Bruins are joining the community effort to help Heather Walker in her fight against brain cancer.

The Bruins Foundation is holding an online raffle to support the Boston Celtics vice president of public relations with her treatment. Raffle tickets now are on sale, and you can buy them until 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 17 at Bruinsraffle.com. Proceeds will support The Heather Walker Glioblastoma Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Enter now for your chance to win the Ultimate TD Garden Experience, which encludes two floor seats to the March 3 Celtics versus Memphis Grizzlies game and four glass seats to an upcoming Bruins game.

Walker on July 20 was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She has been an integral member of the Celtics organization over her 15 years with the team, and the Bruins are rallying to join Boston’s effort in supporting her.