Bruins Honor Colby Cave With Emotional Tribute Video Vs. Oilers

BOSTON — They may be opponents, but on Wednesday, the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will be playing in honor of the same thing.

Colby Cave.

The former NHL center tragically died in April 2020 after suffering a brain bleed.

He was playing for the Oilers at the time, but made his NHL debut with the Bruins in the 2017-18 season after coming up through Providence as an undrafted free agent — where he was coached by Bruce Cassidy.

Emily Cave, his widow, did the ceremonial puck drop following an emotional tribute video.

In addition to the pregame ceremony, the game-used sticks from the match will be auctioned off by the Boston Bruins Foundation to benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund — dedicated to initiatives in Boston and Providence.