The Boston Bruins and NESN will come together to honor the late Jerry Remy in a pregame ceremony prior to Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Remy, a longtime broadcaster on NESN’s Boston Red Sox coverage, died Saturday at 68 after a courageous battle with cancer. He worked as a color analyst for the network’s Red Sox games for 33 years.

As part of Thursday’s ceremony, NESN’s broadcast team and the Bruins coaching staff will wear lapel pins with the No. 2 — the number Remy wore as a second baseman with the Red Sox from 1978-1984.

The pregame moment of silence will be broadcast on NESN. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.