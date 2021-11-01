Bruins Injuries: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Nick Foligno

NESN Logo Sign In

Although Nick Foligno is back on the ice, he isn’t ready to re-enter the fray.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on the injured forward’s condition Sunday. Foligno is on injured reserve and has missed the last five games due to the upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 20. Cassidy revealed Foligno is skating on his own, but his status remains week-to-week.

“He’s skating, which is good,” Cassidy said at a press conference, per the Bruins’ website. “Not with us, unfortunately, which is not going to put him in the lineup any time before he can skate with us. Still list him as the same as where he’s been.”

Foligno has one assist in two games this season, and the injury sidelined him at the outset of his Bruins career. He joined Boston last summer in free agency on a two-year contract as a bottom-six depth option. He made a favorable impression on his new teammates in preseason, and they undoubtedly are keen for him to return to the group and contribute to their cause again.