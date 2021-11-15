Bruins Notes: Secondary Scoring Vs. Canadiens Serves As Positive Sign

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins scored five goals on the second night of a back-to-back against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at TD Garden, and arguably the best part was that their offensive production came from those other than Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

The Bruins received two goals from top defenseman Charlie McAvoy and another two from second-line center Charlie Coyle — both of which came during a four-goal third period in a 5-2 comeback win. It marked the second and third goals of the season for McAvoy and the fourth and fifth goals for Coyle.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged the importance it could serve going forward.

“For us, as a team, I think when other people are on the scoresheet it’s always good for the room. It’s good for morale for guys. It’s good for everybody,” Cassidy said during a postgame press conference. ” ‘Hey, we can beat you in different ways.’ We want to be that team. … So maybe this is something that will snowball for us.”

Coyle, who scored a pair of goals during a span of three minutes, seven seconds, echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s nice when the results are kind of spread out amongst guys, kind of gives other guys more confidence, too, to keep playing, everyone wants to contribute in your own way,” Coyle said after the game. “Whether you’re on the scoresheet or not to do your job, plenty of guys were doing that, but to score, to make a good play, get a good assist, good pass — that does help. And that’s what will happen. When guys do their job and play well that usually gets kind of dispersed throughout the team. And everyone kind of gets rewarded in their own away. But you like to see it. It’s a group effort. When everyone does their job like that and works hard, you want everyone to be be rewarded so it’s nice to see.”

