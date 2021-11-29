Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Should Be Viewed As Model To Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins owe quite a bit to Brad Marchand after Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston completed a come-from-behind victory at TD Garden, but only because Marchand rallied late in the third to score the equalizer and assist David Pastrnak on the winning goal in a 3-2 victory. The Bruins fell victim to a load of early penalties, and while the Canucks only capitalized on one, it was clear the home team needed a burst of energy late.

Marchand provided it, sticking with a tough physical game until everything finally paid off.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t hold back in speaking about the role Marchand played in getting the Bruins to 11-7 on the season.

“The second period was starting to get away from us a little bit in terms of dictating play,” Cassidy said. “And (Marchand) went out and had a couple solid hits and then all of a sudden (Trent Frederic) finishes a check and it snowballs a little bit.

“He (Marchand) can help you win in a lot of ways,” Cassidy continued. “We saw it offensively. Been seeing it on the power play, penalty kill here for years. Physical part was good … He’s our best player. Plays the most minutes of any forward on our team. You hope it rubs off on other guys.”

Marchand finished the night with a goal and a helper on five shots with a game-high five hits.