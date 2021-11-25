Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Encouraged By First-Period Rally Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins turned Wednesday’s game on its head in the final minutes of the first period as Boston scored four goals in a five-minute span en route to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy certainly was encouraged by the effort, despite the fact the Sabres scored the first goal of the game on a shot that goaltender Jeremy Swayman admitted he wished he could have back.

?Yeah, I mean, we really pushed through after that,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were trying to play the right way — get up the ice in a hurry, get in and out of our end, support the puck, play off the shot. So that’s actually what happened on that. We did a good job getting out, our (defense) got caught a little bit, I thought Bergy (Patrice Bergeron) played the one-on-one pretty good, just a good shot.”

And then came goals from Patrice Bergeron (at 13:29), Charlie Coyle (at 14:20), David Pastrnak (at 16:59) and Mike Reilly (at 19:00).

“But after that we really kind of controlled a play and got some breaks around the front of the net. But I think you earn your breaks, too, by putting the puck to the net and out-working people in the dirty area,” Cassidy said. “And we were able to find the back of the net.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Sabres:

— Cassidy shared how Charlie McAvoy, who exited the game late in the third period after Buffalo’s Zemgus Girgensons was called for a boarding penalty at 13:46, was going to be OK.