Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Calls Out Team’s Lack Of ‘Winning Hockey’

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins didn’t get the job done Friday.

After a dominant 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, the Bruins didn’t play a complete 60-minute game against the New York Rangers and it showed in the 5-2 matinee loss.

Boston looked like the stronger team early and dominated play throughout the first period, holding the Rangers to just five shots over the first 20 minutes. But something would change and New York eventually would net four unanswered goals to win the Original Six matchup.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy saw some things that impressed him Friday, but attributed the uninspired play late to the team going away from its typical plan.

“We didn’t play winning hockey for whatever reason. There was a breakdown in the structure all over the ice. Usually if there’s a structure issue, we look at ourselves. Why don’t we get the message across? You have five guys on the ice that have been in the league for a very long time,” Cassidy said. “They have to know their roles or their routes on the forecheck, or defending. And I think that turns the game. Both teams are mindful of time and score and we just had a poor forecheck where they came right through our three forwards and our defense, not sure they defended as well as they could. That becomes a turning point.

“In a game that I felt that was kind of back-and-forth for the most part. We had the edge in the first, they did in the second and now you got yourself a good hockey game. We kind of pissed it away to be honest with you, a chance to win.”

Friday’s bout was a clash between two teams that have high aspirations come playoff time and although the Bruins didn’t get it done, they did show signs of dominance at times.