Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Hints Blame To Go Around After Loss

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t thrilled with much of the lineup following Saturday’s clunker against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Boston allowed four unanswered goals, including three in the second period, during a 5-2 defeat.

“We’ve got to create our identity where we’re hard to play against for 60 minutes — not 30, 20, 40, whatever it is. It’s got to be 60 and we weren’t,” Cassidy said during a postgame video conference, as shared by the team. “Then you get into their type of game where we’ll say trading chances, but still more transition there. For us, I think we need to play more of a puck possession in the O-zone, harder to play against in our end.

“Some easy goals for them tonight that they worked for don’t get me wrong, but I think we were soft on pucks when we just needed to be harder,” Cassidy continued. “And if you score five or six goals, those don’t matter as much, but we didn’t.”

The Bruins allowed the Maple Leafs to play their fast-paced game, getting out in transition while Boston’s forecheck didn’t force Toronto to buckle down. And defensively, the Bruins had a few mistakes in their own end where they weren’t able to clear pucks. Toronto ended up scoring on two of those mistakes.

“You just can’t do that. You got to be hard in those areas and a lot of talent on the other side and any team you play against can’t clear pucks with one hand your stick. So that’s on us,” Cassidy said. “Like we got to decide, you got to work harder to keep the puck out of your net in this league and we’ve had identity of being that team and we’ve got to reclaim it.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Maple Leafs:

— The Maple Leafs benefitted from a first-period officiating decision, and while it didn’t play a major role in the final verdict, it did benefit Toronto as the game-tying goal.