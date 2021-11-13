Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Impressed With Jeremy Swayman Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman continues to impress for the Bruins, and that trend continued Saturday afternoon.

Swayman made 27 saves on 29 stops in Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. The defense, at times this season, has left him out to dry but the rookie always has responded well and kept the B’s in the game.

The 22-year-old continually shows the poise and composure of a veteran, and it’s impressed head coach Bruce Cassidy thus far.

“I think he’s played well,” Cassidy said after the game. “He’s had some goals go in on him, it seems like some nights they just seem to find a way … tonight there was none of that. Both goals (by the Devils) were good plays by them on the rush. … It’s clean in terms of he squared every shot. There are some rebounds he’ll need to clean up. … but when you have rebounds it’s a good thing because you’re stopping the pucks.

“All in all his game has been pretty good. One game in Philly (against the Flyers) a bunch went in. … He needed more starts to get his numbers down. … All in all he’s been a very good goaltender for us. It’s a good competition and right now he’s a little bit ahead. … that needle has swung both ways.”

Linus Ullmark has fared well for the most part for the Bruins, as well, but the eye test certainly has Swayman ahead of the veteran goalie. Still, it will be an interesting tandem to watch the rest of the way.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Bruins-Devils game: