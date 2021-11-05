Bruins Notes: Never Any Doubt Patrice Bergeron Would Find His Groove

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron came into Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings without a goal through seven games. He exited his eighth tied for the team lead in goals after recording a natural hat trick and tacking on a fourth in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory at TD Garden.

Such a night was a long time coming for the veteran. His drought especially was highlighted at the start of the season, as his linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each opened on a four-game point streak. But make no mistake — there was never any doubt in the Bruins locker room that it was coming.

“He’s too good of a player to keep him down for long,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the win. “I think Bergy’s had some looks that haven’t gone in on as many as we’d all like … Sometimes you get one, it snowballs a little bit. We sort of knew that sooner or later that would happen.”

Marchand, who was credited with assists on all four of Bergeron’s goals, shared a similar assessment.

“It’s a matter of time,” Marchand said. “He’s such a dominant player in the league. He’s had a lot of good looks early on, it’s just sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t. Everything he touched tonight went in. So for him, it’s just a matter of time. When he gets on a roll, he really gets on a roll.”

Bergeron didn’t sweat it, citing his experience as an 18-year pro. And while he has plenty of experience in the NHL, it’s worth noting that he never took longer than seven games to pot his first goal (2008, 2010, 2011).

“Honestly, I think it’s one of those things where I’ve been in the league long enough to know that it’s gonna come back,” Bergeron said. “I have the experience that I can rely on. I think it’s about making sure you don’t force plays or you don’t try to think about the end result but really go back to the details, making sure you play the right way, put yourself in good position and eventually it’s gonna come your way.