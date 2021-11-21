NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins received important contributions from up and down the lineup during Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and one player who fit that bill was top-line defenseman Derek Forbort.

Forbort earned the first multi-goal game of his career, finishing on pair of second-period tallies to help Boston take a 3-2 lead into the final frame. Forbort now has a career-high four goals this season.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, who called Forbort’s contributions a “nice bonus,” explained what he’s seen from the blueliner, who has three goals in the last five games.

“It was fortunate today, he got one I think they (Flyers) put in, but he’s putting it on net. He’s shot-ready. The other one has just been up in the play, it’s happened a couple times now it’s been up in the play, and his release is good,” Cassidy said, as seen during NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s hit the net when he’s had opportunities whereas some of our other guys have been off net. Not saying that’s why he has goals, but he’s put himself in a position to at least get on the score sheet by hitting the net on his opportunities.

“I think he’s a smart hockey player in general. Every time he’s scored he’s kind of found the right spots, a couple of had eyes, but they’ve been on net like I said. So good for us, we need it,” Cassidy said.

Here are some more notes from Bruins-Flyers:

— Saturday marked the second straight game — yes, dating back to Sunday’s win over the Canadiens — where the Bruins benefitted greatly from their secondary scoring.