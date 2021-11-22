Bruins Notes: What Bruce Cassidy Thought Was Biggest Issue Vs. Flames

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t pleased with what he received from Boston’s top offensive contributors during a 4-0 shutout loss to the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Sunday night.

The Bruins were out-worked while failing to sustain much of anything on the forecheck, including their three power-play chances. It was a theme of Cassidy’s postgame press conference, although it certainly wasn’t the only thing that plagued Boston during the defeat.

“I think the power play really hurt us. We didn’t generate any momentum on it, if anything it generated momentum for them,” Cassidy said, referencing the fact the Bruins allowed a short-handed goal in the third period to essentially put the game away. “… Like I said, the power play kind of took the life out of us. The top guys did not have a good night in any area of the game and that’s something that could have helped us.”

The top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand was out-shined by that of the Flames as Calgary’s top line registered each of its first two goals.

“They got out-worked. They got out-worked and we had a game plan how to get in the zone,” Cassidy said of the power play. “Calgary’s PK is excellent. They defend the blue line well. There’s certain ways you can get in, you got to play behind it, or try to get the first pass in the middle so you can kick it out. We didn’t do it.

“We did it in the second period, Charlie (McAvoy) self-chipped it got the puck we’re in the zone for 30, 40 seconds. I think the other group did it once,” Cassidy continued. “But the top group, they were stubborn tonight. Very stubborn in their approach. And sometimes it works out for them because they’re elite players and tonight it didn’t against a good kill and that hurt us.”

Here are other notes from Bruins-Flames: