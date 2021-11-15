Bruins Pull Off Comeback, Score Four Goals In Third To Defeat Canadiens

It was a good night for the B's

by , , and

The Boston Bruins made it two wins in a row Sunday night.

Boston faced off with its long-time rival in the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden and walked out with a 5-2 win. They were powered by two goals each from Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he did not officially record a point on Coyle’s first goal of the game, he was able to get an assist on Taylor Hall’s empty-net goal.

For more on Pastrnak’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

