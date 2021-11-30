Bruins, Red Wings Send Condolences After Oxford High School Tragedy

BOSTON — While the Detroit Red Wings were in Boston for a game, tragedy struck back home in Michigan.

Three were killed — all believed to be students — and at least eight others injured according to heartbreaking reports of a shooting at Oxford High School. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old sophomore.

Both the Bruins and Red Wings made statements about the horrific incident before puck drop Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community impacted by today’s tragedy at Oxford High School. Sending all our love and support,” the Red Wings statement on Twitter read.

The Bruins added: “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by today’s tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan. The Boston Bruins join the Red Wings in sending love and support to the entire community.”

The Bruins and Red Wings get going today at 7 p.m. ET, but this one will be about more than just hockey.