Bruins To Hold 50/50 Raffle To Benefit Colby Cave Memorial Fund

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins fans have a unique opportunity to honor the memory of one of their own.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Nov. 16, with proceeds benefiting the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. Sales for the two-game carryover pot will begin Tuesday night following the Bruins versus Ottawa Senators game. Starting around 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday you can purchase tickets online BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Boston’s Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 matchups with the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens, respectively.

The Colby Cave Memorial Fund aims to carry on his memory and legacy by benefitting Colby’s Kids — “community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives via CASA Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health and providing access to sports for underprivileged children via the former Edmonton Oilers 2nd Shift.”

Cave spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Bruins. He was playing for the Oilers when he suffered a brain bleed in early April 2020. He died tragically at age 25 after spending a few days in a coma.

Be sure to enter the raffle for your chance to win half the jackpot and to contribute to the cause of bolstering Cave’s legacy with the other half.