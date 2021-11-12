Bruins Try Making Sense Of Their Over-Passing In Loss To Oilers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — If you’re trying to figure out why the Boston Bruins refused to shoot on Grade-A opportunities Thursday, you’re not alone.

Heck, they’re not sure either.

Facing a historically leaky goalie in Mikko Koskinen, the Bruins, at times inexplicably, passed up on shots in an eventual 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Instead, they elected to make the extra pass, and in doing so often saw the play crumble from there.

“Guys are trying to make plays that aren’t there or they don’t have the ability to make,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy candidly said after the game. “It’s 11 games, so you don’t want to — some guys have been in the league for a while so you assume they’re going to make them, but they’re not. So, you have to get the message across that there’s different ways to score goals.

“Not everyone can be (Patrice) Bergeron’s line. Not everyone can play like (Connor) McDavid. … We have addressed (the over-passing), but clearly it’s fallen on deaf ears, so we’ve got to do a better job messaging that.”

The constant deferring didn’t really fell the Bruins until their ill-fated third period. As the lead slipped away from them and the ice tilted more heavily in the Oilers’ favor, it didn’t seem to ratchet up the Bruins’ nose for shooting first.

It got to the point of being perplexing.