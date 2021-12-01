Bruins Unable To Overcome Adversity, Falling To Red Wings At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were not able to fight through the adversity Tuesday night.

Boston faced off with the Detroit Red Wings inside TD Garden and walked out without a win as they were without Brad Marchand on the ice and Bruce Cassidy behind the bench.

Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was held out of the box score in this one as the Bruins were only able to score one goal.

