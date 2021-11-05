Bruins Unstoppable Offensively Despite No Points From David Pastrnak

The Bruins could not be stopped on the power play

The Boston Bruins played had one of their best outings of the season Thursday night.

Boston defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on the back of a Patrice Bergeron performance that saw him pot four goals on the night.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game. While he went scoreless on the night, he played an important part on the power play as his effort led to one of the Bergeron goals.

For more on Pastrnak’s showing, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

