Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Secondary Scoring Comes Up Big In Win Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins used another strong third period to pull out a 5-2 victory Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins’ third straight win — and third straight by a 5-2 verdict — helps them improve to 9-5 on the season while Philadelphia drops to 8-5-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Charlie McAvoy seemed to ignite the Bruins with his second-period scrap against Joel Farabee. McAvoy essentially ragdolled the Flyers left winger at the midway point of the second period, after the Bruins had coughed up their previous two-goal lead in a matter of eight minutes.

From there on, over the next 30 minutes, Boston out-scored Philadelphia 3-0 with contributions up and down the lineup including goals from Derek Forbort, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak. It marked a second straight game where the Bruins received much-appreciated secondary scoring. The Bruins dominated the first (season-high 21 shots on goal) and third periods, but did allow the Flyers to answer quickly in the second before McAvoy connected on three straight right-hand punches on Farabee.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Forbort scored a pair of second-period goals for his first career two-goal game. It gives Forbort four goals on the season, which is his career high despite the fact he’s played just 14 games this season. Forbort also blocked a shot on the defensive end.

Go-ahead goal courtesy of Derek "Scoring Machine" Forbort pic.twitter.com/LRmFFp6AI2 — NESN (@NESN) November 21, 2021

— Smith returned to the lineup after being sidelined since Nov. 11 and recorded a pair of points. Smith, who slotted into the third-line, scored his first goal of the season (nine games) and assisted on Forbort’s second tally. Should Smith continue to be productive, he provides Boston’s third line with a high-level goal scorer and allows the second line of Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno to stay in tact.