Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Finishes Comeback Effort Vs. Senators

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins used a three-goal second period to defeat the lowly Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at TD Garden on Thursday.

The Senators led 1-0 after the first period thanks to Massachusetts native Zach Sanford, but Boston escaped unscathed after a back-and-forth middle frame to improve to 6-4-0. The Senators dropped to 3-8-1.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins lacked some urgency in the first period, failing to capitalize on power plays and exiting the frame with a 14-11 advantage on shots but a 1-0 deficit to show for it.

But the second period showed they had some life in them. They scored all three of their goals in the frame, highlighted by an intense 30 seconds that included pretty much everything we love about hockey: Connor Clifton dropped the gloves, Brad Marchand was whistled for roughing and the sequence was capped off with the eventual game-winner from Patrice Bergeron.

It was hard to quiet the Boston offense after that one, as they finished the night looking much more like themselves.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bergeron became the Bruins’ goal-scoring leader with his fifth goal of the season, and it was a much-needed point for the Bruins — putting them up 3-2 at 18:40 of the second period. (We wanted to put Charlie McAvoy’s broken stick as a star of the game here, but we’ll settle for Bergeron.)